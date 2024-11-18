Inadequate immunisation leads to rise in measles infections

An estimated 10.3-million cases of measles were reported in 2023. This is a 20% increase from 2022, reports the World Health Organization.

According to Unicef, around 136,000 people worldwide die from measles and the complications caused by the disease every year.

Lives can be saved with just two doses of the vaccination: one at 12 to 15 months and the second at 4 through 6 years of age.

The WHO says the increase in the cases of measles is due to inadequate vaccination globally.

“Measles vaccine has saved more lives than any other vaccine in the past 50 years,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“To save even more lives and stop this deadly virus from harming the most vulnerable, we must invest in immunization for every person, no matter where they live,” Dr Tedros added.

The World Health Organization report adds that more than 22-million children missed their first dose of measles vaccine in 2023.

Only 83% of children received their first dose of measles vaccine last year, states the publication.

Sadly, only 74% received the recommended second dose.

This puts the children's lives in danger.

Throughout the world, governments have vaccination programmes. In South Africa, children can get their measles vaccination for free at public clinics.

