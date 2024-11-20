How different diets work | 40kgs Lighter with Mandy Meyer

How different diets work
Updated | By Mandy Meyer & JacPod
Ever wonder why some diets work for you and others don’t? Weight-loss coach Mandy Meyer demystifies it all.
In this episode, Mandy focuses on the nutritiona side of weight loss, including looking at the best food choices and strategies to support your fat loss journey.
She explains how different diets work, why they can be effective, and what the most sustainable path forward looks like.
Join Mandy as she clears up the confusion around food choices, demystifies conflicting weight loss advice, and explains exactly how fat loss happens—empowering you to make informed, lasting decisions for real results.
Meanwhile, in episode three of 40kgs Lighter with Mandy Meyer, Mandy shared how she built consistency in her healthy habits and explained why it was the foundation for lasting change in her fat loss journey.
I had a stressful job with long hours, and I told myself "Even if you can only do a 10-minutes' walk after work, go and do that 10 minutes' walk" because 10 minutes is better than no minutes.
- Mandy Meyer
More about Mandy
Mandy Meyer is a dedicated health and wellness coach whose personal journey speaks volumes about transformation and resilience. Having shed 40 kilograms and maintained that weight loss for several years, Mandy transitioned from a self-proclaimed couch potato to an ultramarathon runner. This remarkable journey has inspired her to help others build sustainable healthy habits, achieve weight loss goals, and improve overall wellbeing.
Now a passionate advocate for healthy and mindful living, Mandy specialises in guiding clients through realistic and lasting lifestyle changes. Her personal experience with overcoming obstacles and developing a love for healthy living serves as motivation for those who feel stuck or overwhelmed by the process of getting healthy. With an empathetic and practical approach, Mandy empowers individuals to not only lose weight but also gain confidence and vitality in their lives.
