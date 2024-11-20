How different diets work | 40kgs Lighter with Mandy Meyer

In this episode, Mandy focuses on the nutritiona side of weight loss, including looking at the best food choices and strategies to support your fat loss journey.

She explains how different diets work, why they can be effective, and what the most sustainable path forward looks like.

Join Mandy as she clears up the confusion around food choices, demystifies conflicting weight loss advice, and explains exactly how fat loss happens—empowering you to make informed, lasting decisions for real results.

Listen at the top of this page, or directly below.