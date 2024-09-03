Health Talk: Thyroid cancer symptoms and treatment
Updated | By Poelano Malema
September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. Here is how you can spot early symptoms in order to get treatment.
An estimated 586,000 cases of thyroid cancer were reported worldwide in 2020, reports the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Thyroid cancer kills thousands of people around the world, however, the good news is that this type of cancer is treatable when detected early.
It is the 10th most common cancer, according to NIH.
The four types of thyroid cancer are - papillary, follicular, medullary, and anaplastic.
Symptoms
Thyroid cancer might not cause any symptoms at first or have any visible signs.
However, other symptoms might include:
- Lump in the neck
- Swollen lymph node
- Hoarse voice
- Difficulty swallowing or breathing
- A feeling that close-fitting shirt collars are becoming too tight
Risks
According to CANSA, the following are risk factors for thyroid cancer:
- A diet low in iodine
- Radiation exposure
- Hereditary conditions and family history
- Medullary thyroid cancer
Treatment
Your doctor will recommend the right type of treatment. This might include surgery to remove part or all of the thyroid.
CANSA also gives the following treatment options:
- Thyroid hormone therapy
- Radioactive iodine
- External radiation therapy
- Chemotherapy
- Targeted therapy
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
