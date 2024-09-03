 Thyroid cancer symptoms and treatment
Health Talk: Thyroid cancer symptoms and treatment

Updated | By Poelano Malema

September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. Here is how you can spot early symptoms in order to get treatment.

Endocrinologist examining throat of young woman in clinic
Endocrinologist examining throat of young woman in clinic/ iStock

An estimated 586,000 cases of thyroid cancer were reported worldwide in 2020, reports the National Institutes of Health (NIH). 

Thyroid cancer kills thousands of people around the world, however, the good news is that this type of cancer is treatable when detected early. 

It is the 10th most common cancer, according to NIH. 

The four types of thyroid cancer are - papillary, follicular, medullary, and anaplastic.

Symptoms

Thyroid cancer might not cause any symptoms at first or have any visible signs. 

However, other symptoms might include: 

  • Lump in the neck
  • Swollen lymph node
  • Hoarse voice
  • Difficulty swallowing or breathing
  • A feeling that close-fitting shirt collars are becoming too tight

Risks

According to CANSA, the following are risk factors for thyroid cancer: 

  • A diet low in iodine
  • Radiation exposure
  • Hereditary conditions and family history
  • Medullary thyroid cancer

Treatment

Your doctor will recommend the right type of treatment. This might include surgery to remove part or all of the thyroid. 

CANSA also gives the following treatment options: 

  • Thyroid hormone therapy 
  • Radioactive iodine
  • External radiation therapy 
  • Chemotherapy 
  • Targeted therapy

Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.

Health treatment Thyroid cancer

Image courtesy of iStock/ @stefanamer

Show's Stories

