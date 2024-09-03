Thyroid cancer symptoms and treatment

An estimated 586,000 cases of thyroid cancer were reported worldwide in 2020, reports the National Institutes of Health (NIH).



Thyroid cancer kills thousands of people around the world, however, the good news is that this type of cancer is treatable when detected early.



It is the 10th most common cancer, according to NIH.

The four types of thyroid cancer are - papillary, follicular, medullary, and anaplastic.



Symptoms

Thyroid cancer might not cause any symptoms at first or have any visible signs.

However, other symptoms might include:

Lump in the neck

Swollen lymph node

Hoarse voice

Difficulty swallowing or breathing

A feeling that close-fitting shirt collars are becoming too tight

Risks

According to CANSA, the following are risk factors for thyroid cancer:

A diet low in iodine

Radiation exposure

Hereditary conditions and family history

Medullary thyroid cancer

Treatment

Your doctor will recommend the right type of treatment. This might include surgery to remove part or all of the thyroid.

CANSA also gives the following treatment options: