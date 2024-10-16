Are you getting in your own way at work?

Ever wondered if you’re holding yourself back at work? The way we respond to stress or handle difficult situations today might be influenced by our childhood experiences, often without us even realising it.

Understanding these patterns could be the key to unlocking greater happiness and success in your career.

Imagine turning stressful moments into opportunities for growth just by knowing how to regulate your emotions better.

It’s all about becoming more aware of why you react the way you do and understanding how that shapes your interactions with colleagues and the tasks in front of you.

In the latest episode of Mind @ Work, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp and psychotherapist Andy Cohen talk about these ideas, sharing practical advice for tackling emotional red flags in the workplace.

Listen at the top of this page or watch this episode below.