Are you getting in your own way at work?
Updated | By JacPod
Imagine turning stressful moments into opportunities for growth just by knowing how to regulate your emotions better.
Ever wondered if you’re holding yourself back at work? The way we respond to stress or handle difficult situations today might be influenced by our childhood experiences, often without us even realising it.
Understanding these patterns could be the key to unlocking greater happiness and success in your career.
It’s all about becoming more aware of why you react the way you do and understanding how that shapes your interactions with colleagues and the tasks in front of you.
In the latest episode of Mind @ Work, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp and psychotherapist Andy Cohen talk about these ideas, sharing practical advice for tackling emotional red flags in the workplace.
Listen at the top of this page or watch this episode below.
About Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen is a Psychotherapist and Candidate Psychoanalyst, writer, and TEDx speaker. She is trained in Community Art Counselling and holds a master’s degree in Fine Art. Andy has a strong interest in the psychodynamics of creativity, leadership, and parenting, and is passionate about making these ideas accessible to the general public. Her TEDx talk, "A Mum Can’t Always Act Like a Grown-Up – Here’s Why", delves into emotional regulation and parenting. Andy's upcoming book, Parenting Psychoanalysed: Letters to a Parent, will be released in early 2025. Visit her website for more.
Meanwhile, in a previous episode of Mind @ Work: Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp and Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha - from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) - talked about why it’s so important to learn how to recognise the signs of stress and burnout, and to know when it's time to ask for help.
Listen/watch episode two below.
Resources
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please know that help is available. Here are some valuable resources:
Get in touch with SADAG
24-HOUR TOLL-FREE EMERGENCY HELPLINES
- Cipla Mental Health Helpline: 0800 456 789 / SMS 31393
- Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0800 567 567
- Department of Social Development Substance Abuse Helpline: 0800 12 13 14 / SMS 32312
8AM-8PM SADAG OFFICE NUMBER - 011 234 4837
WHATSAPP NUMBERS (8AM – 5PM):
- Cipla Mental Health - 076 882 2775
- Maybelline BraveTogether - 087 163 2030
- Ke Moja Substance Abuse - 087 163 2025
- Have Hope Chat Line - 087 163 2050
The Mind @ Work podcast series explores the mental hurdles we face in the workplace and how understanding our minds can lead to real, lasting solutions. New episodes will be released every Wednesday throughout October.
