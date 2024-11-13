Four ways to beat year-end fatigue
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Are you feeling extremely tired because of all the hard work that you've put in these past eleven months? Here is how to survive the rest of the year...
Are you feeling extremely tired?
Do you find it difficult to get up in the morning?
Does doing ordinary tasks now feel like a drag?
Do you struggle to think clearly or come up with solutions?
You might be experiencing year-end fatigue.
Around this time of year, many people deal with fatigue, and it is normal due to all the hard work that has gone into making this year a success.
Here are four tips to help you beat year-end fatigue:
Eat the right food
The type of food we consume affects our bodies and energy levels. Over the years, food experts have released foods that are great for boosting energy levels. Here is a list - Post-holiday fatigue: Best natural energy-boosting foods.
Exercise
Exercise has been proven to help with energy levels. Exercising, especially in the morning, will improve your mood and boost your energy levels.
Pay attention to your activities
Because you are running low on energy, channel your energy into doing the right things that are worth the time. Learn to say no to events that require too much of your time and energy.
Rest
Be intentional about setting aside time for sleep and rest. Lack of sleep will cause you to feel more drained.
