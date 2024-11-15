ECR Scores Multiple Nominations at the Telkom Radio Awards!
Updated | By East Coast Radio
KZN’s NO.1 Hit Music Station is buzzing with excitement this morning as we announce our nominations for the Telkom Radio Awards!
This year, we proudly showcase our incredible team’s talent across various categories.
The Telkom Radio Awards recognise excellence in the South African radio industry, setting a high standard for all stations and professionals. Winners will be revealed during a Gala Dinner on the 30th of November 2024.
We’re thrilled to share our nominations in the following categories:
- Best Commercial Breakfast Show with Darren, Sky and Carmen
- Best Commercial Night-Time Show with Mike V
- Best Promotions/ Stunt/ Event for Every Caller Wins
- Best Station Imaging
East Coast Radio Programming and Content Manager, Travis Bussiahn shares: “We’re honoured to receive four nominations for doing what we love, that is connecting with KZN every day. Being recognised in categories like Breakfast, Imaging, and Promotions speaks to the heart of what makes a station strong. These nominations show that our commitment to excellence is on target. But truly, KZN, these nominations are yours. You are the reason we’re here.”
Stay tuned as we await the results and continue to provide KZN with the best in entertainment and information!
