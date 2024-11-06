Ditching the diet | Episode 2 of Mandy's journey

If you’ve ever felt stuck in a cycle of strict diets and food guilt, Mandy Meyer’s story could be the inspiration you need.

It wasn't me that was failing. It was the diet that was setting me up for failure. That is when I started changing my mindset. - Mandy Meyer

From figuring out why she had several failed attempts at fat loss to realising that if she wanted to succeed, Mandy Meyer knew she would have to make sustainable, healthy changes instead of fixating on the next best fad diet. In episode two of 40kgs Lighter with Mandy Meyer, Mandy talks about how she went from ditching diets and restrictive fads to creating a healthier lifestyle.

The moment that I had food that was deemed as.. bad for fat loss, I felt so guilty and that guilt actually led to me eating even more. - Mandy Meyer

Mandy shares her journey of overcoming guilt associated with 'bad' foods, the importance of building consistency through small habits, and how a mindset shift towards long-term goals helped her maintain a 40kg weight loss for over four years. Listen at the top of this page, or directly below.

Meanwhile, in episode one, Mandy takes us back to the beginning of her story. She shares that she’s no different from anyone else who’s battled with weight loss, experienced the frustrations of yo-yo dieting, and faced the temptation of takeaways after a few days of dieting.

From an obese couch potato to an ultramarathon runner She shares her rock-bottom moment, the single promise she made to herself, and the determination that helped her lose 40kgs and keep it off for good. Listen to episode one of this six-part JacPod Original podcast series and get inspired to embark on your own health journey. Listen below.

Follow the series or listen via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.



More about Mandy Mandy Meyer is a dedicated health and wellness coach whose personal journey speaks volumes about transformation and resilience. Having shed 40 kilograms and maintained that weight loss for several years, Mandy transitioned from a self-proclaimed couch potato to an ultramarathon runner. This remarkable journey has inspired her to help others build sustainable healthy habits, achieve weight loss goals, and improve overall wellbeing. Now a passionate advocate for healthy and mindful living, Mandy specialises in guiding clients through realistic and lasting lifestyle changes. Her personal experience with overcoming obstacles and developing a love for healthy living serves as motivation for those who feel stuck or overwhelmed by the process of getting healthy. With an empathetic and practical approach, Mandy empowers individuals to not only lose weight but also gain confidence and vitality in their lives.

