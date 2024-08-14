 Diabetes continues to kill millions of people in SA
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Diabetes continues to kill millions of people in SA

Updated | By Poelano Malema

Many people who suffer from diabetes are not even aware...

Diabetes
Diabetes/ iStock

One of the common diseases that is killing a lot of people in South Africa is diabetes. 

It is reportedly the second leading cause of death in the country, according to a 2023 report by the University of Witwatersrand. First on the list is Tuberculosis. 

A report by the University of Pretoria states that approximately one in nine South African adults have diabetes, totalling around 4.2-million individuals. 

Over the years, there has reportedly been a notable rise in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes - a long-term medical condition in which your body doesn't use insulin properly, resulting in unusual blood sugar levels.

The University of Pretoria states that the common causes of type 2 Diabetes are: 

- Diet. People consuming more processed foods, sugary drinks, and high-calorie meals.

- Lack of physical activity.

- High levels of obesity.

What makes diabetes even harder to control is that it is reported that many people are not even aware that they are living with the condition. 

READ: Half of the people suffering with diabetes are currently undiagnosed

The good thing is that diabetes can be treated. Consult your doctor or go to your nearest clinic to check if you are suffering from diabetes. Sometimes there are no symptoms. 

In case you have diabetes, do not fret. It is treatable. Health professionals will offer the best treatment for your condition. 

Diabetes can also be prevented. Read the following article to see how you can reduce your chances of suffering from it - Healthy habits to prevent diabetes.

READ: R&B star Usher raises awareness about diabetes

Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

More From East Coast Radio

health diseases Diabetes

Image courtesy of iStock. 

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.