Diabetes continues to kill millions of people in SA

One of the common diseases that is killing a lot of people in South Africa is diabetes.

It is reportedly the second leading cause of death in the country, according to a 2023 report by the University of Witwatersrand. First on the list is Tuberculosis.

A report by the University of Pretoria states that approximately one in nine South African adults have diabetes, totalling around 4.2-million individuals.

Over the years, there has reportedly been a notable rise in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes - a long-term medical condition in which your body doesn't use insulin properly, resulting in unusual blood sugar levels.

The University of Pretoria states that the common causes of type 2 Diabetes are:

- Diet. People consuming more processed foods, sugary drinks, and high-calorie meals.

- Lack of physical activity.

- High levels of obesity.

What makes diabetes even harder to control is that it is reported that many people are not even aware that they are living with the condition.

