Celebrate International Podcast Day with East Coast Radio
Updated | By East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio has an array of world class podcasts for you to enjoy whenever, wherever.
Not only does East Coast Radio bring you top quality radio, but we have some of the most interesting podcasts for you to digest.
LISTEN: East Coast Radio's podcast offering
To celebrate International Podcast Day, which takes place annually on 30 September, take a look below at a selection of the East Coast Radio podcasts you should not miss out on:
Angler News South Africa Podcast
Reel in the latest fishing updates, tips, and tricks with the king of KZN fishing, Vinesh Soogreem, on the 'Angler News South Africa (ANSA)' podcast! ANSA is Africa's only fishing podcast that focuses on the latest fishing reports, whether they're hot or not. ANSA delivers true and accurate content from the country's most prominent anglers every week on various facets of angling.
Don't Hold Back
Money, sex, relationships, addiction, careers and more! Young South Africans chat openly and frankly about their experiences in 'Don't Hold Back' - a podcast hosted by award-winning South African content creator, author, and HIV activist Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba. South Africans chat frankly about everything from their struggle with finances and substance abuse to toxic relationships and choosing the right career. Life feels lighter when you can listen and learn from other people's experiences. This podcast is a collaboration between DW, East Coast Radio, and Jacaranda FM.
African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe
Step into the wonderful world of African storytelling with Gcina Mhlophe. In 'African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe', Gcina shares many of the tales you grew up with plus new stories – so we can keep the magic of African storytelling alive for new generations. Listen to each episode in either English or isiZulu and let's keep the storytelling magic alive!
Happy listening!
