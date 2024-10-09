Airplane accidentally plays sexually explicit drama for all passengers
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Oops... this film was definitely not supposed to be shown to kids on board!
Qantas has had to issue an apology after it showed an R-rated film during a recent flight from Sydney to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport last week.
In a report by CNN, the Australian airline revealed that it had a technical issue that interfered with the aircraft's screens.
People could not select their own movies and could not control what was displayed on all their screens. Unfortunately, 'Daddio', a movie that is rated R by the US Motion Pictures Association “for language throughout, sexual material and brief graphic nudity" was shown.
“Our crew members had a limited list of movies that they were able to play across all screens on the aircraft and based on the request from a number of passengers, a particular movie was selected for the entire flight,” said the statement, as stated by CNN.
The movie reportedly showed “a lot of sexting – the kind where you could literally read the texts on screen without needing headphones,” stated one passenger who was reportedly on the flight.
In its statement, the Qantas crew reportedly initially attempted to fix the screens for customers who did not want to watch the movie, but were unable to. This led to the movie playing in full view of everyone, including the children, for at least an hour.
"The movie they played was extremely inappropriate. It featured graphic nudity and a lot of sexting – the kind where you could literally read the texts on screen without needing headphones," said one passenger who was quoted by Sky News.
“It took almost an hour of this before they switched to a more kid-friendly movie, but it was super uncomfortable for everyone, especially with families and kids onboard,” said the passenger.
According to CNN, the airline issued an apology.
“The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight and we sincerely apologize to customers for this experience,” said a Qantas spokesperson.
“All screens were changed to a family friendly movie for the rest of the flight, which is our standard practice for the rare cases where individual movie selection isn’t possible. We are reviewing how the movie was selected."
Image courtesy of iStock/ @egdigital
