Does automatic citizenship by birth apply in South Africa?

The issue of citizenship has been in the mouths of many South Africans in recent weeks.

The debate was fuelled by the drama around the former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina, who was born in South Africa to foreign parents.

In several countries, birthright citizenship applies.

What is birthright citizenship?

This is a governmental policy where if a child is born within a country's borders or territory, he or she is automatically granted citizenship in that country. This applies even if their parents are not citizens of that country.

Countries that offer birthright citizenship

According to World Population Review, the following countries have unrestricted birthright citizenship:

- Antigua and Barbuda,

- Argentina

- Barbados

- Belize

- Bolivia

-Brazil

- Canada

- Chad

- Costa Rica

- Cuba

- Dominica

- Ecuador

- El Salvador

- Fiji

- Grenada

- Guatemala

- Guyana

- Honduras

- Jamaica

- Lesotho

- Mexico

- Nicaragua

- Panama

- Paraguay

- Peru

- Saint Kitts and Nevis

- Saint Lucia

- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

- Tanzania

- Trinidad and Tobago

- Tuvalu

- United States

- Uruguay

- Venezuela.

How does one become a citizen in South Africa?

The South African government website states two ways that a person automatically qualifies to become a citizen in South Africa:

- If you are born in South Africa and at least one of your parents is a South African citizen or a SA permanent residency permit holder

- If you are adopted by a South African citizen.

More on citizenship by birth

The Western Cape government website also gives the following guide when it comes to citizenship by birth:

- If you were born in South Africa before October 6, 1995, or were born in South Africa after October 6, 1995, and

- one of your parents was a South African citizen or held a South African permanent residence permit at the time of your birth, or

- you were adopted by a South African citizen, or

- by someone who holds a South African permanent residence permit and

- your birth was registered within 30 days – you automatically qualify for South African citizenship.

