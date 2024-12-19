Let's Rock Concert
Let’s Rock, the iconic UK 80s festival, debuts in Durban on 16 February 2025 at the Botanic Gardens with legendary international and local acts!
Breakout Events is thrilled to announce that Let’s Rock, the UK’s most iconic festival, is making its highly anticipated debut in Durban on Sunday 16 February 2025 at the Durban Botanic Gardens! Known for its stellar lineups and incredible 80’s nostalgia, Let’s Rock will feature a mix of international legends with Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey and Midge Ure (Ultravox / Visage), and top local acts with Just Jinjer, PJ Powers, Tree63 and more!
Get ready to experience a full day of music that will take you back to the best of the 80s and beyond!
Tickets on sale from https://letsrock.co.za/.
