Celebrate love and music this Valentine’s weekend at the On The Lawn Music Festival on Saturday 15th February at the scenic Durban Botanic Gardens. Whether you’re spending the day with someone special or enjoying a day out with friends, this festival offers world-class music, breathtaking views, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Experience Matthew Mole, the chart-topping singer-songwriter known for his soulful hits like "Take Yours, I’ll Take Mine" and "Run". Alongside him, Hollow Coves, the acclaimed indie-folk duo from Australia, will serenade you with their peaceful harmonies. Don’t miss Amistat, the talented twin brothers, and more exciting acts to be announced!

Date: Saturday 15th February 2025

Venue: On The Lawn, uMphafa Field, Durban Botanic Gardens

Address: 9A John Zikhali Road, Berea, Durban 4001

Line up: Matthew Mole, Hollow Coves, Amistat and more to be announced

Times: 11:00 - 18:00

Ticket Link: https://www.webtickets.co.za/event.aspx?itemid=1554653877

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/551385984240553/