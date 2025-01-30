On The Lawn Music Festival
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Celebrate love and music at On The Lawn this Valentine’s weekend!
Celebrate love and music this Valentine’s weekend at the On The Lawn Music Festival on Saturday 15th February at the scenic Durban Botanic Gardens. Whether you’re spending the day with someone special or enjoying a day out with friends, this festival offers world-class music, breathtaking views, and a vibrant atmosphere.
Experience Matthew Mole, the chart-topping singer-songwriter known for his soulful hits like "Take Yours, I’ll Take Mine" and "Run". Alongside him, Hollow Coves, the acclaimed indie-folk duo from Australia, will serenade you with their peaceful harmonies. Don’t miss Amistat, the talented twin brothers, and more exciting acts to be announced!
Date: Saturday 15th February 2025
Venue: On The Lawn, uMphafa Field, Durban Botanic Gardens
Address: 9A John Zikhali Road, Berea, Durban 4001
Line up: Matthew Mole, Hollow Coves, Amistat and more to be announced
Times: 11:00 - 18:00
Ticket Link: https://www.webtickets.co.za/event.aspx?itemid=1554653877
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/551385984240553/
- Children aged 5 and under enter FREE.
- Food is welcome (no own drinks permitted).
- Food vendors and bars will be available on-site.
- Camping chairs and small umbrellas are allowed (no gazebos).
