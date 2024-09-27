Goo Goo Dolls Live in South Africa – 5th December 2024
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Multi-platinum,
Grammy-nominated band Goo Goo Dolls is coming to South Africa this December.
Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated band Goo Goo Dolls is coming to South Africa this December.
Don’t miss the legendary Goo Goo Dolls as they bring their chart-topping hits like "Iris," "Slide," "Here is Gone," and "Name" to Durban on the 5th of December 2024 at the ICC Durban. With a legacy of moving generations through their music, they’ve earned their place as one of rock music's most iconic and enduring bands.
Joining them on stage as a special guest is singer-songwriter Roan Ash, known for his unique blend of folk, blues, country, and rock, making this concert an unforgettable experience.
Tickets are available now at Webtickets.
More on East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Birthday party sees kids painting a Ferrari 812
Even if the paint is washable, that's an R8-million car!Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
New Kids On The Block fans clap back at negative video
A snippet of some of the band members dancing on stage painted them in a...Danny Guselli 6 hours ago