Goo Goo Dolls Live in South Africa – 5th December 2024

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated band Goo Goo Dolls is coming to South Africa this December. 

Don’t miss the legendary Goo Goo Dolls as they bring their chart-topping hits like "Iris," "Slide," "Here is Gone," and "Name" to Durban on the 5th of December 2024 at the ICC Durban. With a legacy of moving generations through their music, they’ve earned their place as one of rock music's most iconic and enduring bands.

Joining them on stage as a special guest is singer-songwriter Roan Ash, known for his unique blend of folk, blues, country, and rock, making this concert an unforgettable experience.

Tickets are available now at Webtickets.

