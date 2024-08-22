Galleria’s Got Talent 2024

Galleria’s Got Talent
Galleria’s Got Talent is back!
The event will showcase performances by talented local artists, judged by well-known personalities such as Kyle Deutsch (Idols South Africa), Gwyn Makhanya, and Danny Guselli from East Coast Radio. The event schedule will include a diverse lineup of acts, ensuring an unforgettable experience.
Prizes
- 1st Prize: R100,000 cash
- 2nd Prize: R50,000 cash
- 3rd Prize: R25,000 cash
The winner will also receive a Nu Metro membership, providing two free movie tickets per week.
Galleria's Got Talent is putting Durban on the map as a hub for arts and entertainment. This event is a testament to the province’s dynamic culture and its potential as a leader in the creative industry.
