Galleria Mall Challenge 2025
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Get Ready for the Galleria Mall Challenge 2025 with Amanzimtoti Athletics Club in partnership with East Coast Radio.
The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated Galleria Mall Challenge 2025 with Amanzimtoti Athletics Club in partnership with East Coast Radio.
This thrilling event promises a day of action-packed fun for runners and families alike. With distances to suit everyone, from casual joggers to seasoned athletes, it’s the perfect opportunity to challenge yourself and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere.
Sign up early to secure your spot and enjoy exciting perks, including goodie bags, a t-shirt for early entries, entertainment at the finish line and a chance to support local charities.
Don’t miss out—entries open- more info on www.galleria.co.za
Let’s run, celebrate, and make it unforgettable!
Galleria Mall – the place to play.
