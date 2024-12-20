Make Unforgettable Memories at the Durban Summer Souk!

This festive season, join us at the Durban Summer Souk from December 24th to January 5th at the Durban Exhibition Centre, open daily from 12:00 PM to 12:00 AM!

With over 300 stalls offering both local and international products, there’s something for everyone. Satisfy your taste buds with a variety of mouthwatering cuisine, enjoy thrilling carnival rides, and laugh out loud at comedy shows. Kids can explore a world of fun activities while you shop and relax.

Plus, win fantastic prizes! Don’t miss out on the ultimate festive experience—see you there!