Durban Summer Souk!
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Make
Unforgettable Memories at the Durban Summer Souk!
Make Unforgettable Memories at the Durban Summer Souk!
This festive season, join us at the Durban Summer Souk from December 24th to January 5th at the Durban Exhibition Centre, open daily from 12:00 PM to 12:00 AM!
With over 300 stalls offering both local and international products, there’s something for everyone. Satisfy your taste buds with a variety of mouthwatering cuisine, enjoy thrilling carnival rides, and laugh out loud at comedy shows. Kids can explore a world of fun activities while you shop and relax.
Plus, win fantastic prizes! Don’t miss out on the ultimate festive experience—see you there!
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Show's Stories
-
Woman shows us how she applies her lips daily
This woman's lips are quite something...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
Durbanites celebrate the Tazz with Christmas lights
We love how invested Durbanites are when celebrating the Christmas festi...Danny Guselli 6 hours ago