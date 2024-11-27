CoComelon 2024
Join your favourite CoComelon characters for a toe-tapping, interactive musical adventure the whole family will love!
JJ, Cody, Nina and all their friends from the globally beloved sensation, CoComelon, are coming to life in a never-before-seen live stage show that will have families of all ages moving and grooving to the beat!
CoComelon LIVE: Sing-A-Long will tour internationally with a special stop in South Africa this December. CoComelon LIVE: Sing-A-Long will stop over at Durban ICC from 13 - 15 December.Click here to book your tickets today!
