 CoComelon 2024
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

CoComelon 2024

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Join your favourite CoComelon characters for a toe-tapping, interactive musical adventure the whole family will love!

CoComelon
Supplied

JJ, Cody, Nina and all their friends from the globally beloved sensation, CoComelon, are coming to life in a never-before-seen live stage show that will have families of all ages moving and grooving to the beat!

CoComelon LIVE: Sing-A-Long will tour internationally with a special stop in South Africa this December. CoComelon LIVE: Sing-A-Long will stop over at Durban ICC from 13 - 15 December.

Click here to book your tickets today!

More on East Coast Radio

KZN ECR Events

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.