CoComelon 2024

JJ, Cody, Nina and all their friends from the globally beloved sensation, CoComelon, are coming to life in a never-before-seen live stage show that will have families of all ages moving and grooving to the beat!

CoComelon LIVE: Sing-A-Long will tour internationally with a special stop in South Africa this December. CoComelon LIVE: Sing-A-Long will stop over at Durban ICC from 13 - 15 December.