Amashova 2024

KZN’s popular Amashova National Classic will be taking place in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday the 20th of October, online entries are officially open and will close at 09h00am on the 23th of September 2024 (but normal late registration on the weekend of the race will still take place). There are different route options catering for beginners to advanced to participate in the event. For more information email [email protected]. For more information to enter the Amashova National Classic, please visit www.shova.co.za.