Inside the Rain Farm Private Game Lodge & Spa

Located just outside Durban, Rain Farm Private Game Lodge & Spa offers the perfect opportunity to experience wildlife and escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

A luxury tree top accommodation in Umhlali
A luxury tree top accommodation in Umhlali/Instagram Screenshot/rain_farm

Just a short drive from Durban lies a place where the city’s noise fades into birdsong and distant roars. 

Rain Farm Game & Lodge began as a wildlife sanctuary and today, it’s blossomed into one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most luxurious hideaways.

Ten self-catering units, six dreamy tree-top tents, and an extravagant plains-view restaurant all promise one thing: peace with a touch of indulgence.

If there’s one thing Rain Farm gets right (besides absolutely everything), it’s dining with a view. 

Imagine this: a gourmet meal made with fresh, local ingredients while giraffes wander in the distance.

Every bite feels like a love letter to nature, and every glance outside reminds you that this isn’t your usual dinner out. It’s the wildest fine dining in KZN.

Rain farm food
Rain Farm Lodge

Rain Farm redefines bush luxury, whether you're looking to soak in an outdoor bath with a view of the open plains, swimming in a rimless pool that mirrors the African sky, or fishing just steps from your door.

If you prefer your relaxation elevated (literally), the treetop suites offer panoramic views that feel straight out of a safari daydream.

Rain Farm accommodation
Rain Farm Lodge

What can I do at Rain Farm Lodge?

Thrill-seekers, this is your playgound! 

Rain Farm’s Adventure Hub is where things get wild. There's rock climbing, paintball, and archery, all set in the great outdoors.

This is where the memories are made, whether you’re chasing adrenaline or just a reason to laugh until your stomach hurts.

Rain Farm Lodge PPG
Rain Farm Lodge
Rain Farm Lodge Safari
Rain Farm Lodge
Rain Farm Archery
Rain Farm Lodge
Rain Farm Lodge Rock Climbing
Rain Farm Lodge

To find out more information or to book your stay, visit rainfarm.co.za.

