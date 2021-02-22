WIN a weekend away for two | East Coast Radio

It's safe to say the #KZNHasItAll - from ocean views to lush mountains; our beautiful province has everything you need for the perfect #SweetEscape.

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal has been on a mission to highlight the best that KZN has to offer, and Stacey and J Sbu have been taken along for an adventurous ride.

This past weekend, we were swept away to The Cavern Drakensberg, Resort and Spa, where we spent the weekend hiking up mountains, zip-lining through lush trees at All Out Adventure, and relaxing at their beautiful spa.

Located in the northern Drakensberg foothills, surrounded by towering mountains, forests, and streams, lies a unique family resort.



According to their website, The Cavern is home to Bushman paintings and age-old rock carvings – all in a natural setting, where bird, animal, tree, and flower species flourish. It is also home to The Royal Drakensberg Primary School, founded in 2007 to uplift the local community. The journey to The Cavern is a beautiful country drive – 3.5 hours from Jo’burg or 3 hours from Durban.

You can hike, take in World Heritage Sites, explore while trail running, or sit at the pool with a good book.