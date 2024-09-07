 Jokes & Jazz: South Africa’s top Comedy and Jazz Series returns to UKZN Centre
Jokes & Jazz: South Africa's top Comedy and Jazz Series returns to UKZN Centre

South Africa’s premier Comedy and Jazz Series makes a comeback at UKZN Centre

Looking for a night that combines side-splitting comedy with smooth jazz, we have you covered!

South Africa’s premier comedy and jazz series, Jokes & Jazz, is making its highly anticipated return to the UKZN Centre. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, September 10, 2024, because this show promise an evening of insightful and humorous entertainment. Doors open at 17:00, so arrive early to snag the best seats!

Event Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024
  • Time: Doors open at 17:00, Show starts at 17:30
  • Venue: UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, University of Kwa-Zulu Natal, Howard College Campus, Dennis Shepstone Building, Level 2

Jokes & Jazz is more than just a show—it’s a unique event that promises an unforgettable blend of laughter and tasteful music. The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music at UKZN is the perfect spot for this evening dedicated to celebrating jazz, popular music, and the arts.

Ticket Information:

  • General Admission: R110
  • Pensioners: R80
  • Students: R50

For ticket bookings and more information, contact [email protected].

