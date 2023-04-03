Enjoy a wholesome Easter Sunday Lunch at La Montagne

Easter is one of the most exciting holidays, especially for the little ones, because they get to go on egg hunts!

This holiday is nothing but warm and wholesome energy being spread around.

This is also the perfect time to just unwind and bond with your loved ones and show them how much you appreciate them.

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La Montagne has a special event planned to help everyone celebrate Easter in the most wholesome way.

They have a special Easter Sunday lunch buffet planned for the entire family.

The buffet will include a super exciting salad bar, mouthwatering mains, and delicious desserts.

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