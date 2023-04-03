 Enjoy a wholesome Easter Sunday Lunch at La Montagne
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Enjoy a wholesome Easter Sunday Lunch at La Montagne

Updated | By Minenhle Sibiya

Just a wholesome Sunday vibe...

Easter Sunday Lunch
La Montagne

Easter is one of the most exciting holidays, especially for the little ones, because they get to go on egg hunts!

This holiday is nothing but warm and wholesome energy being spread around.

This is also the perfect time to just unwind and bond with your loved ones and show them how much you appreciate them.

Read More: Take your family for an exciting bowling outing

La Montagne has a special event planned to help everyone celebrate Easter in the most wholesome way.

They have a special Easter Sunday lunch buffet planned for the entire family.

The buffet will include a super exciting salad bar, mouthwatering mains, and delicious desserts.

Read More: The Waffle House has the most delicious waffles!

Here are some exciting Easter dinner ideas to try out!

If you're looking for an interesting recipe, here's two ways to cook your lamb this Easter.

Also, if you're planning to go to this great event, here are some details:

Date: 9 April

Venue: Palm Terrace

Time: 12h00 – 16h00

Price: R265 pp

There is a half price discount for kids under 12 years of age.

If you want to explore the depths of KwaZulu-Natal and most stunning hidden gems look at Things to do in KZN.

Click here to find more events happening around your area in KZN

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