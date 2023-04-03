Enjoy a wholesome Easter Sunday Lunch at La Montagne
Updated | By Minenhle Sibiya
Just a wholesome Sunday vibe...
Just a wholesome Sunday vibe...
Easter is one of the most exciting holidays, especially for the little ones, because they get to go on egg hunts!
This holiday is nothing but warm and wholesome energy being spread around.
This is also the perfect time to just unwind and bond with your loved ones and show them how much you appreciate them.
Read More: Take your family for an exciting bowling outing
La Montagne has a special event planned to help everyone celebrate Easter in the most wholesome way.
They have a special Easter Sunday lunch buffet planned for the entire family.
The buffet will include a super exciting salad bar, mouthwatering mains, and delicious desserts.
If you're looking for an interesting recipe, here's two ways to cook your lamb this Easter.
Also, if you're planning to go to this great event, here are some details:
Date: 9 April
Venue: Palm Terrace
Time: 12h00 – 16h00
Price: R265 pp
There is a half price discount for kids under 12 years of age.
If you want to explore the depths of KwaZulu-Natal and most stunning hidden gems look at Things to do in KZN.
Click here to find more events happening around your area in KZN
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