Ke December, boss!

We have finally reached the last month of 2024, and nothing says festive season like a fun day in the sun.

Tag your family along and welcome the period of festivity by attending the Nobhula Events and Famous Brand Festival in Durban.

It will be the band's 9th annual Durban family fun day picnic.

The event is loved for the great music and the atmosphere that loved ones get to share while being entertained by phenomenal performers.

The event takes place this Sunday, 01 December 24 from 10 am until 10 pm.

It will be hosted at the Munies Hockey Club | 9 John Zikhali Road.

Tickets range from R95 for kids to R150 for adults.

Camping gear and cooler boxes are permitted at a charge. Please note that no bottles are allowed.

This year's event will feature the likes of DJ Tira and DJ CNDO.

See more about the event below.




