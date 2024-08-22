Catch PJ Morton in KZN on his 'Cape Town To Cairo Tour'

You may know him from his Maroon 5 hits or for the fact that he won a Grammy! Renowned musician and international sensation, PJ Morton, is set to electrify South Africa once again this September with his highly anticipated 'Cape Town To Cairo Tour'.

After the resounding success of his previous sold-out shows in the country, Morton is returning with a renewed passion, larger-than-life performances, and a connection to the country deeper than ever before.

For Morton, this tour is more than just a series of performances; it’s a homecoming to the place that sparked the creativity behind his latest album, Cape Town to Cairo.

"I really wanted to circle back to the place that inspired the new album," says Morton. "It feels surreal to be right back to the place that I was in less than a year ago, writing a complete album. There’s just such a connection now. I’m looking forward to it."



Event details:

Date: 7 September 2024

Venue: Durban's iZulu Theatre at the Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom

Time: Door open at 18:00, show starts at 19:00



Ticket Information

Tickets for PJ Morton's South African performances are available now through the official website here or via Webtickets here.