Catch PJ Morton in KZN on his 'Cape Town To Cairo Tour'
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The Grammy-winning musician returns to the land that inspired his latest album, bringing a bigger band, more energy, and unforgettable performances.
You may know him from his Maroon 5 hits or for the fact that he won a Grammy! Renowned musician and international sensation, PJ Morton, is set to electrify South Africa once again this September with his highly anticipated 'Cape Town To Cairo Tour'.
After the resounding success of his previous sold-out shows in the country, Morton is returning with a renewed passion, larger-than-life performances, and a connection to the country deeper than ever before.
For Morton, this tour is more than just a series of performances; it’s a homecoming to the place that sparked the creativity behind his latest album, Cape Town to Cairo.
"I really wanted to circle back to the place that inspired the new album," says Morton. "It feels surreal to be right back to the place that I was in less than a year ago, writing a complete album. There’s just such a connection now. I’m looking forward to it."
Event details:
Date: 7 September 2024
Venue: Durban's iZulu Theatre at the Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom
Time: Door open at 18:00, show starts at 19:00
Ticket Information
Tickets for PJ Morton's South African performances are available now through the official website here or via Webtickets here.
What to expect?
This performance will be an even more dynamic experience than before, with a larger band and an energy that promises to elevate the live performance to new heights. "They can expect an even bigger band. More energy and new music mixed in with all the other songs people love," Morton adds.
Catch an exclusive interview on Weekend breakfast with Mike V from 6-10am
Connect with PJ Morton:
Facebook: @thepjmorton
Twitter: @pjmorton
Instagram: @pjmorton
TikTok: @pjmorton
Website: https://pjmortonmusic.com/
