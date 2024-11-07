Streams of Quincy Jones’ catalogue soar following death

Quincy Jones' catalogue saw a big bump after his passing, states Billboard.

The publication states: 'According to Luminate, Jones’ entire catalog is up 1,229% in streaming activity, earning nearly 1.25-million official on-demand streams on the first full-day following his passing (Nov. 4). On the Monday prior (Oct. 28), Jones’ catalog collected just under 94,000 streams.'

Following his death, millions of the Grammy-winning giant's fans have been finding solace in his music.

The multi-award-winning music legend passed away at his home on Sunday, November 03. He was 91 years old.

Quincy was a renowned jazzman and composer.

He had a career that spanned more than 60 years. He produced Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, and many other stars.

He played second trumpet on Elvis Presley's 'Heartbreak Hotel'.

Some of his accolades include:

Receiving the Motion Picture Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 1995.

An honorary Oscar in 2024.

Grammy Legend Award in 1991.

28 GRAMMYs.

Following his death, many local and international celebrities celebrated his impact on the entertainment industry.

Oprah Winfrey is one of the stars who have thanked Quincy for changing her life.

"My beloved Q. The world’s beloved Q. The one and only Quincy Jones 'discovered' me for 'The Color Purple' movie in 1985. My life changed forever for the better after meeting him. I had never experienced, nor have since, anyone whose heart was so filled with love. He walked around with his heart wide open, and he treated everybody as if they were the most important person he’d ever met. He was the Light. No shadows. He was love lived out loud in human form and he was the first person I ever loved unconditionally. That’s how we signed all our notes to each other, 'Unconditionally…'.

"This photo is one of my favorite of us. I was at his home in Bel Air in 2001 to interview him about his prolific career, the family that completed him, and the life he still had ahead. He was the Mightiest of Souls. His life enhanced mine and every life he touched. That will be his global legacy. Biggest, fullest, most love-filled life ever. One of One!"

Mariah Carey also paid tribute to the late star.

"A legend, a titan, a mentor. You’ve given the world, and me, so many life defining moments that will be forever cherished. Rest in Power, sir Quincy Jones. @quincyjones," she wrote on Instagram.

