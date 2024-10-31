Elvis Costello says he won't be suing Olivia Rodrigo

Elvis Costello won't be suing Olivia Rodrigo
Updated | By Poelano Malema
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer says it would be ludicrous to sue Olivia Rodrigo over 'Brutal' after some people said it is similar to his 1978 single, 'Pump It Up'.
Over the years, there have been many artists who have been accused of stealing other people's music.
The latest one who has been accused is Olivia Rodrigo.
After releasing her 'Sour' album, many claimed her opening song, 'Brutal', was similar to Elvis Costello's 1978 single, 'Pump It Up.'
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Elvis did not deny that there are similarities between his song and Olivia's. However, he added that artists “allude to [the song] in their own arrangements. Like Olivia Rodrigo’s producer obviously did”.
Elvis said he would not be taking any legal action against Rodrigo.
“Now, I did not find any reason to go after them legally for that, because I think it would be ludicrous,” Elvis told the publication.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer added: “It’s a shared language of music. Other people clearly felt differently about other songs on that record.”
READ: Mariah Carey is "obsessed" with Olivia Rodrigo
In other news...
Olivia took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the exciting news that her Guts World Tour film is out on Netflix.
The film has an age restriction of 13 and is 1hr 44min long. It was released on Tuesday, October 29.
'Watch from the best seat in the house as Olivia Rodrigo spills her guts and sings her heart out during an electrifying and emotional performance in LA,' reads the description of the film on Netflix's website.
The film features a setlist of 24 songs from her acclaimed albums 'Guts' and 'Sour'.
Below is the announcement.
Image courtesy of Instagram.
