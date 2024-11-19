Bee Gees drummer Colin Petersen dies
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Tributes are pouring in for Colin Petersen, the former Bee Gees drummer who passed away on Monday, November 18.
Bee Gees is mourning the loss of its first drummer, Colin Petersen.
The 78-year-old passed away on Monday 18 November.
The band released a statement on Facebook, announcing the death and expressing their heartbreak.
'It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear friend Colin 'Smiley' Petersen,' reads the statement.
The band celebrated Colin's legacy.
'He enriched our lives and bound our group with love, care and respect,' reads the statement.
The band ended their post by sharing their love for their former band member.
'Not sure how we can go on without his glowing smile and deep friendship. We love you Col. Rest in Peace,' reads the statement.
Colin joined the band in 1966.
He played on the following albums:
- 'Spicks and Specks'
- 'Bee Gees’ 1st'
- 'Horizontal'.
