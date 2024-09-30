Woman warns South Africans about sharing their loyalty cards
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
What seems like an innocent and kind gesture might turn on you with the law...
Signing up for retailer loyalty programmes has become a norm for many shoppers. The motivation behind signing up stems from the fact that it is free and from the savings you receive as a loyalty card holder.
However, owning a loyalty card can pose some risks to you as a shopper—not directly from the retailer's side but from the viewpoint of lending your loyalty card to a fellow shopper.
Have you ever been in the queue waiting to pay for your groceries only to be asked by a fellow shopper if you have a loyalty card they could borrow? We're sure many of you have answered 'Yes'.
Naturally, the noble thing to do is to loan out your card to a fellow shopper who is waiting to pay for their items.
You wouldn't want to stop them from losing out on the savings that the loyalty programme offers shoppers.
But there's more that we might not have considered.
A woman took to TikTok this weekend to share how her mother's bank card was stolen. However, that was not the public service announcement that she wanted to share.
She wanted to inform people that lending out loyalty cards at retailers while paying for groceries isn't the best idea. Yes, it is kind, but nowadays, you don't know who purchases items with a stolen card.
Ultimately, when you lend your loyalty card to a fellow shopper and that shopper uses a stolen bank card to pay for their groceries, your details will be captured on that receipt, which doesn't sit well with the authorities if and when they ever investigate the theft.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@tshenolom27 For whoever needed to know this. #fyp #southafrica #xyzcba ♬ original sound - mabebeza
Image Courtesy of iStock
