Woman warns South Africans about sharing their loyalty cards

Signing up for retailer loyalty programmes has become a norm for many shoppers. The motivation behind signing up stems from the fact that it is free and from the savings you receive as a loyalty card holder.

However, owning a loyalty card can pose some risks to you as a shopper—not directly from the retailer's side but from the viewpoint of lending your loyalty card to a fellow shopper.

Have you ever been in the queue waiting to pay for your groceries only to be asked by a fellow shopper if you have a loyalty card they could borrow? We're sure many of you have answered 'Yes'.

Naturally, the noble thing to do is to loan out your card to a fellow shopper who is waiting to pay for their items.