Why freshwater fishing won over a Pro Angler| Expert Series edition

Why freshwater fishing won over a Pro Angler
Updated | By ECR and Vinesh Soogreem
Find out why experienced angler Dave Irvin swapped the thrill of surf fishing for the calm but rewarding challenge of freshwater fishing.
In this episode of the Angler News SA podcast, the Expert Series edition, Vinesh Soogreem chats with Dave Irvin, a former competitive rock and surf angler who made the switch to freshwater fishing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dave shares what drew him away from the intense world of rock and surf fishing to embrace the calmer, yet equally exciting, experience of freshwater angling.
He talks about why targeting Bass has become his new passion, explaining the thrill it brings and the challenges it presents compared to rock and surf fishing. Dave also highlights the practical perks of freshwater fishing which have made it an easy choice for him.
If you’ve ever thought about trying freshwater fishing or wondered why some anglers make the switch, this episode will give you plenty of reasons to consider it.
Meanwhile, in an earlier episode host Vinesh Soogreem plunged into the deep with spearfishing expert Don Solomon.
As president of the South African Underwater Fishing Federation, Solomon provided a unique perspective on the sport, offering advice for those tempted to trade in their rods and reels. Listen below.
Planning your next fishing trip? A recent Angler News SA podcast provides a comprehensive six-month forecast for rock and surf fishing along the KZN coastline. Experienced angler Ray Thompson joins Vinesh to look at seasonal fishing plans from winter to summer, looking at the best locations and species to increase your strike rate and plan accordingly.
Find more episodes of Angler News SA in the full channel below:
Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.
