Why freshwater fishing won over a Pro Angler| Expert Series edition

In this episode of the Angler News SA podcast, the Expert Series edition, Vinesh Soogreem chats with Dave Irvin, a former competitive rock and surf angler who made the switch to freshwater fishing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dave shares what drew him away from the intense world of rock and surf fishing to embrace the calmer, yet equally exciting, experience of freshwater angling.

He talks about why targeting Bass has become his new passion, explaining the thrill it brings and the challenges it presents compared to rock and surf fishing. Dave also highlights the practical perks of freshwater fishing which have made it an easy choice for him.

If you’ve ever thought about trying freshwater fishing or wondered why some anglers make the switch, this episode will give you plenty of reasons to consider it.