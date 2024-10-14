Why fishing bag and size limits matter

Fishing regulations, like bag and size limits, are crucial in protecting our marine life and ensuring sustainable fishing practices.

These rules are designed to prevent species decline by allowing fish to breed and replenish populations before being caught.

In the latest Angler News SA Expert Series episode, we explore why these regulations matter, the challenges in enforcing them, and the serious consequences when ignored.

Rob Kyle (pictured below), Senior Aquarist at the South African Association for Marine Biological Research - including Oceanographic Research Institute (ORI) - joins Vinesh Soogreem to explain the science behind size limits.

He also talks about the impact of commercial trawlers versus recreational fishing and the reasoning behind the closed Shad season. Listen below.