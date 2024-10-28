The art of fly fishing
Updated | By ECR Podcasts & Vinesh Soogreem
Are you interested in fly fishing? Keen to get better at it? The latest Angler News SA podcast has pro tips from angler Alan Will.
There's nothing like a peaceful day out in nature, fishing in a quiet spot. It's a great way to relax and enjoy the scenery.
In this episode of the Angler News SA podcast, Vinesh Soogreem chats with expert fly fisherman Alan Will (pictured below) about his passion for fly fishing in South Africa. They look at the science and art behind this unique fishing method.
Alan talks about the importance of learning from experienced anglers and gives practical tips on the gear and costs involved.
He also stresses the importance of keeping things simple and using natural materials that mimic real-life insects for better results.
Alan and Vinesh also talk about saltwater fly fishing and how it can improve your chances of catching fish. Listen at the top of the page or directly below.
Meanwhile, ever wondered why there are fishing rules? Fishing regulations, like bag and size limits, are crucial in protecting our marine life and ensuring sustainable fishing practices.
These rules are designed to prevent species
decline by allowing fish to breed and replenish populations before being
caught.
In a previous Angler News SA Expert Series episode, we explored why these regulations matter, their challenges, and the serious consequences when ignored.
Rob Kyle (pictured above), Senior Aquarist at the South African Association for Marine Biological Research joined Vinesh Soogreem to explain the science behind size limits. Listen below.
Find more episodes of Angler News SA in the full channel below:
Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.
