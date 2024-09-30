Tackle Tips for Beginners

Are you a new angler who's feeling overwhelmed by the vast array of tackle available?

Join Vinesh Soogreem and John Otto, a seasoned angling veteran, as they share their expert insights on selecting the right gear.



In this episode of the Angler News SA podcast's Expert Series, discover why building relationships with local tackle stores is essential for avoiding costly mistakes. Learn the advantages of seeking advice from reputable salesmen and what to expect from them to support your angling journey.

The duo also explores the pros and cons of purchasing cheap fishing tackle online. Is it worth the risk? Click below to listen.



Meanwhile: Think bad weather means no fishing? Think again. If you're on holiday or have time off to go fishing, but the weather isn't ideal, you might wonder, "What now?" Fortunately, fishing in bad weather can offer unique opportunities, according to expert angler Ray Thompson. He tells Vinesh Soogreem that in challenging conditions fish often become more active and easier to catch. Listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast expert series episode to discover how a seemingly bad day can turn into a fishing bonanza.



ANSA / Ray Thompson with a Honeycomb Skate caught in rough and dirty water conditions

Meanwhile, in a previous Expert Series episode, Vinesh Soogreem looked at the best-eating fish from the seas off South Africa. Vinesh chatted to Brett and Daryl Bartho, owners of Bartho's Fish Company https://www.barthosfishco.co.za/ , who shared their vast knowledge and experience in fishing and seafood. , who shared their vast knowledge and experience in fishing and seafood.

ANSA / Supplied: Nothing like a whole fish on a braai

Listen to the podcast below.

ANSA / Brothers Brett (left) and Daryl Bartho with fresh catches ready to be served

Among the many delicious fish available in South Africa, are: Cape Salmon: Known for its tender flesh and mild flavour, Cape salmon is a popular choice among seafood enthusiasts.

Kob: A firm, white fish with a slightly sweet taste, kob is often used in grilled or pan-fried dishes.

Yellowtail: This delicious fish offers a rich flavor and firm texture, making it perfect for grilling or sashimi.

Tips for Buying and Handling Fish Look for Freshness: Check for bright eyes, firm flesh, and a pleasant seafood smell.

Handle with Care: Avoid overhandling fish to prevent bruising and loss of quality.

Proper Storage: Store fish in the refrigerator or freezer to maintain freshness. Cooking and Preserving Fish Grilling: A classic method for cooking fish, grilling brings out the natural flavors and creates a smoky taste.

Baking: For a healthier option, baking fish in the oven is a simple and delicious way to prepare it.

Pan-Frying: A quick and easy method for cooking fish, pan-frying is perfect for smaller cuts.

ANSA / Supplied: Fish on ice keeping the integrity of the fish

ANSA / Vinesh Soogreem with a Snoek

Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!

Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.