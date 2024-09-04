Say what?! Mother buys son an iPhone to end his hunger strike

Look, we aren't the type to judge, but... what?!

Look, we aren't the type to judge, but... what?!

There's much to be said about parenting, and people often judge parents based on their parenting styles. Society can be harsh toward parents. Sometimes you are damned if you do and damned if you don't, so some do what they feel resonates with them and their families. But does that constitute raising a spoilt child, a child that feels they are entitled? It is a contentious topic to pursue, but one that has been brought up after a teenager in India blackmailed his mother into buying him an iPhone.

The young man went on a three-day hunger strike to get his mother to buy him an iPhone. The boy's mother is said to be a flower seller outside a temple. We're no experts, but we cannot imagine that selling flowers outside a temple pays a lot of money. "Shared by Indian journalist Abhishek on X (formerly Twitter), the video has been viewed over a million times and has sparked a heated debate about gadgets as a status symbol and the entitlement of younger generations." (Oddity Central)

I sell flowers outside a temple and I gave him the money to buy the phone because he did not eat anything for three days. I am happy but I want him to earn and bring back the money. - The mother of the teenager

Social media users reacted to the video on X, which has over 764,000 views. Many people say that the boy is entitled and spoilt. His actions show how inconsiderate he is to his mother's circumstances. Usually, parents are concerned about raising their children so they do not feel entitled or spoilt, but some parents act out of desperation at times, which seems to be what this mother did. Kids yearning for branded items without considering their parents' circumstances are much more common than one might think. Holding their parents hostage with emotional blackmail starts early on in life; it takes self-reflection and being sure of your parenting technique to avoid being taken for a ride by your children. It is important for parents to have some structure to their parenting; for instance, you could follow these tips to avoid raising spoilt children: Set healthy boundaries and stick to them. Make sure your children know what is acceptable and what is not.

Stay mindful when it comes to over-indulging with material items. Showing affection is one thing, but life is about balance; giving your child everything they ask for can lead them to believe that they will get everything they desire when they ask.

Encourage them to be independent - if they want something - they can earn money to buy it themselves. This also encourages them to learn the value of money.

Practice thankfulness/gratitude - make sure to teach them how to practice staying thankful for all that they have.

