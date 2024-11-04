Life-changing R103-million lotto win still unclaimed

A Lotto jackpot of R103-million remains unclaimed. It was played via a banking app and the life-changing prize is now awaiting its lucky winner.

South Africa's latest Lotto mystery has everyone buzzing after the 30 October draw, which awarded over R103-million, making it one of the biggest jackpots in the game's history. Ithuba, the official operator of the National Lottery, has confirmed that the winning ticket was purchased through a banking app. Despite the incredible prize at stake, the winner has yet to claim their fortune.

“However, it is standard procedure for the banks to contact the winners who have played via their respective banking platforms and won amounts larger than R249,000,” Ithuba shared in a statement.



Once notified, the winner will be directed to their nearest Ithuba regional office, where they will go through a thorough but straightforward process to verify their claim. For winnings under R249,000, funds are automatically deposited into the winner’s account, but a jackpot of this magnitude requires a special validation process, reports IOL. Ithuba’s CEO Charmaine Mabuza expressed her excitement: "We are incredibly excited to have created yet another multi-millionaire. We cannot wait to meet this winner and walk this remarkable transformative journey with them.” This latest prize ranks as the second-highest Lotto jackpot in South African history, narrowly surpassing a recent R100-million win in September by a Pretoria resident. The only jackpot bigger than this was an incredible R110-million shared by four winners back in 2018.

