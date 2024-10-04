OPINION: Mechanics share SA's most reliable cars

Many cars are on the market these days, and as much as it may seem natural to be attracted toward the new names, it can't hurt to get some advice before making your selection.

That should be said about any big purchase you are making. Do your research and get advice from various industry professionals to make an informed decision.

Many people in the market for a new car might be interested to know that a group of mechanics in Cape Town have been quite vocal about the reliability of their 'vehicle of choice in South Africa'.