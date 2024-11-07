KZN's unstoppable anglers | KZN Report

Weather conditions around KZN this week have been challenging. However, some anglers have had rods bending with bream, brusher, shad, Kob, and non-edible species catches.

While offshore fishing has seen rewards, freshwater fishing continues to produce strong results.

Reports from various coastal areas like the South Coast, Durban, and North Coast reveal varied catches including Sand sharks, grey sharks, and bronze bream.

Spearfishing and rock and surf fishing also faced challenges, but fingers are crossed for better conditions ahead.

Listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast KZN Report at the top of the page or directly below.