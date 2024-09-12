KZN Coastline is rocking! | Angler News SA Expert Series

The days are warmer, the fishing is getting hotter and the KZN coastline is rocking with anglers being rewarded for their efforts.

The summer fish are making a more regular appearance allowing KZN anglers to land a multitude of catches ranging from Sharks to Bronze Bream - and this weekend is poised to be excellent with conditions looking favourable.

In this episode of the Angler News SA podcast, the team has the latest information from competitive anglers, locals, and tackle owners to deliver the province's hottest feeding zones.

Listen now, below, to get your rods bending from Thursday through to Sunday!



Offshore:

Fishing has been good offshore with the good weather days seeing bottom fish and gamefish filling the hatches.



Harbour:

The light tackle lure and bait angling on offer in the harbour is something everyone needs to experience. Yes, the water at the slipway can be smelly, but the fun and excitement of catching a springer, kingy or big grunter on a light rod quickly gets that memory behind you. Try it out, you won't regret it!



Rock and Surf:

The shore angling has been good on both the edible and inedible front. The big seas have scoured out some sanded areas so we hope this will improve the fishing.



Freshwater:

ANSA / Shane Grove with his 1st Geelbek caught off Durban

ANSA / Christopher Kisten with a Spotted Grunter caught off Virgina Pier

ANSA / Kishan Nankoomar with a Bronze Bream caught down the lower south coast with a 7ft rod

ANSA / Supplied

