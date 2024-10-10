Kingfish and more off KZN this Kobtober

Kobtober is living up to its name along the KZN coastline, with a variety of species being caught so far this month, from Kingfish to Hammerheads.

Kobtober is living up to its name along the KZN coastline, with a variety of species being caught so far this month, from Kingfish to Hammerheads.

The only question is: which stretch of the coastline will you cast your line? In this week’s episode of Angler News SA podcast, the team dives into the best bait types and the importance of matching them to water conditions.



If casting off the surf isn’t for you, offshore anglers have been boasting catches of Garrick and bottom fish, while in the Midlands, the first Yellowfish are coming to net. With the weather and water conditions promising a perfect weekend of fishing, listen to this episode to help you decide where to cast your line.



Offshore: Offshore fishing remains strong despite the cooler weather.



Rock and Surf: Inedibles are making their presence felt along the KZN coast. Kingfish have been abundant, with many taken on lures.



Offshore fishing remains strong despite the cooler weather.Inedibles are making their presence felt along the KZN coast. Kingfish have been abundant, with many taken on lures. Freshwater: Recent rains have churned up the rivers, slowing action. However, in the dams, bass are still aggressively hitting topwater frogs, with the rain barely affecting the bite.

ANSA / Pietvis Badenhorst with a Garrick caught off Margate pier.

ANSA / Simon Bunn getting himself into some Carp action at Albert Falls dam

ANSA / Eckhardt Potgieter enjoying this seasons Bronze Bream run

ANSA / Arshud Maiter landing himself the catch of the weekend with a Bass of 3.25kgs

Meanwhile, are you a new angler who's feeling overwhelmed by the vast array of tackle available? Join Vinesh Soogreem and John Otto, a seasoned angling veteran, as they share their expert insights on selecting the right gear. They also explore the pros and cons of purchasing cheap fishing tackle online. Is it worth the risk? Click below to listen.

Find more episodes of Angler News SA in the full channel below:

Vinesh Soogreem

Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!

Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.