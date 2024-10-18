Here's why storing milk in your fridge door is a bad idea

If you ask anyone where they store their fresh milk, they will likely say the fridge door. However, this is the last place you should keep your precious "cow juice".

According to 'The 15-Minute Clean' author Lynsey Crombie, you should keep your milk on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator. She explained why during a recent appearance on the British daytime show, 'This Morning'.

The bestselling author and blogger told presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley that milk should be stored in the coldest part of the fridge, which she says is not the fridge door.

The 'Queen of Clean' says storing your milk in the door will cause it to spoil faster.

"This is the warmest part of the fridge, but we tend to put milk and bits there. But you shouldn't really," she said. Lynsey advises putting milk on the middle or bottom shelf, where raw meat is kept.

"Not many people know the bottom shelf is actually your coldest shelf. So, this is where you want your raw meats, like chickens. Your deli meats and cheese go on the top shelf because that is a bit warmer."

So what food should you keep in your door fridge? Lynsey says this part of the fridge is good for keeping things like open sauces.