DKSApproved: Energy from DKS on a high thanks to Switch Energy Drink

Here is the full audio of how today's DKS Approved went down.

Keri Miller is giving the K in her DKS Approved to Switch Energy Drink’s Sugar Free Range.

Keri likes the sugar-free range. It's a bit like a unicorn.

She loves the story behind each of them as they leave the calories behind when you wildly ride into the energy highlands with our equestrian beast.

Read more: #DKSApproved: Pet grooming store, FIFA scandal, and vacuum bag

With zero sugar, this fantasy foal will tear into the plains of tired and carry your wildest spirit forth.



Switch is a Proudly South African energy drink that’s as unique as you are – LOCALLY BREWED, BRU.