#DKSApproved: Energy from DKS on a high thanks to Switch Energy Drink
Updated | By Darren, Keri and Sky
From sponsoring the Springboks to a sugar-free range...
From sponsoring the Springboks to a sugar-free range...
Here is the full audio of how today's DKS Approved went down.
Keri Miller is giving the K in her DKS Approved to Switch Energy Drink’s Sugar Free Range.
Keri likes the sugar-free range. It's a bit like a unicorn.
She loves the story behind each of them as they leave the calories behind when you wildly ride into the energy highlands with our equestrian beast.
Read more: #DKSApproved: Pet grooming store, FIFA scandal, and vacuum bag
With zero sugar, this fantasy foal will tear into the plains of tired and carry your wildest spirit forth.
Switch is a Proudly South African energy drink that’s as unique as you are – LOCALLY BREWED, BRU.
Sky would like to give the fact that Switch Energy Drink sponsors the Springboks the DKS Stamp Of Approval.
Strawberry Meringue, Iron Brew Candy Floss, and Turkish Delight are some of the flavours he likes, not just the taste, but also the amazing designs.
Read more: #DKSApproved: Loadshedding T-shirts, Keanu Reeves, and viral dancing teacher
Darren would like to give Switch Energy Drinks the DKS Stamp Of Approval.
Switch Energy Drink prides themselves in breaking the mould, breaking free, breaking rules, breaking boundaries - Like switching a Monday with a Friday.
Read more: #DKSApproved: KZN Golden Games, fun times at the theatre, and a local community hall
You can see the full Switch range on drinkswitch.co.za - The most unique range of flavours you’ll ever see.
So, why not Switch On Your Summer by trying out Switch… available at most supermarket retailers, petrol station forecourts, and a lot of other stockiest - in fact, if you can't find it, ask the retailer or shop owner in question to Switch to an alternative energy drink and stock Switch!
Make sure you tune in Friday after 07:30 for DKS Approved. If you missed out on any DKS Approved moments every Friday, then go listen to them all on our podcast here.
Main image attribution: ECR
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