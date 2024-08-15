Challenging conditions for KZN anglers | Listen to the latest KZN Report here

Plenty of whales have been spotted enjoying the Durban sun this past week while on the fishing side of things, despite a challenging week, the KZN South Coast has been the place to be.

Anglers have hauled in a variety of catches, including grey sharks, shad, and large blacktail along the rock and surf. Offshore fishing is improving with the seasonal change, offering good prospects for pelagic species. The freshwater fishing segment is also thriving with favourable conditions. Reports from the coast emphasise the current transition period, with detailed insights from local experts on hotspots and this weekend's fishing forecasts.

ANSA / Micheal Walden proving there’s more than just rock fish down the South Coast.

ANSA / Ralton Dickason getting into the freshwater spirit with a Carp from a farm dam

Offshore: Plenty of whales have been spotted enjoying the Durban sun. Please keep an eye out for them and respect their space. The fishing has been a good mix of gamefish and bottom species. Rock and Surf: The rock and surf fishing has been interesting. The fish are around, but the fishing has been tough. Put in the time, and you will reap the rewards. Freshwater: The trout are still doing well, despite the rivers being closed; the bass are eating everything, as usual; and the carp are eagerly taking most baits.

ANSA / Hugo Botha

Meanwhile, in Monday's Expert Series episode of the Angler News SA podcast, Vinesh chatted with Dave Irvine, a former competitive rock and surf angler who made the switch to freshwater fishing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dave shares what drew him away from the intense world of rock and surf fishing to embrace the calmer, yet equally exciting, experience of freshwater angling. If you’ve ever thought about trying freshwater fishing or wondered why some anglers make the switch, this episode will give you plenty of reasons to consider it. Listen below.

ANSA / Dave Irvine

In an earlier episode host Vinesh Soogreem plunged into the deep with spearfishing expert Don Solomon. As president of the South African Underwater Fishing Federation, Solomon provided a unique perspective on the sport, offering advice for those tempted to trade in their rods and reels. Listen below.

ANSA / Kyle and Don Solomon

