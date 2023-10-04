Buffelsdale Secondary School in desperate need of assistance

Name & Surname : Ridwan Peer

Company: LuminosBlinds (The Blinds Syndicate)

Designation: CEO



Email: [email protected]



Dear Sir/Madam

Request for sponsorship. My family and I attended Buffelsdale Secondary School.

We reside right next to the school, and it was easy to get to school without paying extra fees, which would have made it more difficult in a middle-income homes with four kids.

My parents and many other parents were at ease knowing that their children could walk to school. In the school, there are many classrooms that cannot be utilized because they cannot afford to maintain them.

My heart is so sore that we are seeing this school in this light because no one has partnered with them or has helped them to recover.

A lot of parents lost their jobs during COVID-19, and a lot of companies have closed resulting in outstanding school fees.

This is not because parents do not want to pay but because they are struggling to get by. As much as the school is struggling there is so much potential, and we want to be able to make it look more inviting.