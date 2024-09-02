The Best-Eating Fish in SA | Angler News SA Expert Series

Are you a seafood lover looking to discover the tastiest fish in KZN and also in South Africa?

In this week's episode of the Angler News Expert Series edition, we discuss the best-eating fish from the seas off South Africa. Vinesh chats to Brett and Daryl Bartho, owners of Bartho's Fish Company, who share their vast knowledge and experience in fishing and seafood. They give valuable insights into the different fish species found off KZN and South Africa and share what stands out for them in terms of taste and quality. Listen to the podcast below.

ANSA / Brothers Brett (left) and Daryl Bartho with fresh catches ready to be served

Among the many delicious fish available in South Africa, are: Cape Salmon: Known for its tender flesh and mild flavour, Cape salmon is a popular choice among seafood enthusiasts.

Kob: A firm, white fish with a slightly sweet taste, kob is often used in grilled or pan-fried dishes.

Yellowtail: This delicious fish offers a rich flavor and firm texture, making it perfect for grilling or sashimi.

ANSA / Supplied

Tips for Buying and Handling Fish Look for Freshness: Check for bright eyes, firm flesh, and a pleasant seafood smell.

Check for bright eyes, firm flesh, and a pleasant seafood smell. Handle with Care: Avoid overhandling fish to prevent bruising and loss of quality.

Avoid overhandling fish to prevent bruising and loss of quality. Proper Storage: Store fish in the refrigerator or freezer to maintain freshness. Cooking and Preserving Fish Grilling: A classic method for cooking fish, grilling brings out the natural flavors and creates a smoky taste.

A classic method for cooking fish, grilling brings out the natural flavors and creates a smoky taste. Baking: For a healthier option, baking fish in the oven is a simple and delicious way to prepare it.

For a healthier option, baking fish in the oven is a simple and delicious way to prepare it. Pan-Frying: A quick and easy method for cooking fish, pan-frying is perfect for smaller cuts.

ANSA / Supplied: A healthy bloodline shown on Tuna fillets

ANSA / Supplied: Fish on ice keeping the integrity of the fish

ANSA / Supplied

Find more episodes of Angler News SA in the full channel below:

Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!

Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.