Empowering KZN’s Youth – Your Journey Starts Here

At East Coast Radio, we believe in the power of community, the resilience of the human spirit, and the incredible potential of our youth. That’s why we’re partnering with the Department of Social Development to launch something extraordinary: The Integrated Youth Development Program, brought to you by the Department of Social Development and East Coast Radio's Big Favour. This isn’t just a program. It’s a lifeline. It’s hope. It’s a brighter tomorrow waiting to unfold.

What Is the Integrated Youth Development Program?

Life doesn’t come with a manual, and for many young people in KwaZulu-Natal, the road ahead can feel overwhelming. Whether it’s unemployment, living with disabilities, struggling with substance abuse, or overcoming the trauma of violence or crime, the challenges are immense.

But so are the opportunities.

The Integrated Youth Development Program is here to bridge the gap between despair and empowerment. It’s designed for youth aged 18–35 who need a fresh start—a second chance to take control of their lives. This initiative provides access to leadership development, vocational training, life skills, and even entrepreneurship courses. The goal? To equip you with the tools you need to thrive, not just survive.

How Does It Work?

The program begins with a 3-day outdoor leadership camp, where you’ll build confidence, forge connections, and unlock your potential. Next, you’ll dive into structured life skills sessions led by social workers and community practitioners.

But it doesn’t stop there. Vocational training, delivered by Thekwini TVET College, will help you gain practical, job-ready skills. You can choose from courses like Assistant Chef, Electrical Skills, or Garment Making, with Computer Skills as a compulsory component. And because we believe in building futures, every participant will also receive entrepreneurship training from the NYDA.

The program culminates in a practical assessment and a graduation ceremony in June 2025—a moment to celebrate how far you’ve come.

Who Can Apply?

This program is open to youth aged 18–35 in KwaZulu-Natal. We’re looking for individuals who:

Are unemployed or underemployed.

Have faced barriers such as substance abuse, disabilities, living with HIV, or surviving violence.

Are ready to take a step toward a brighter future.

If this sounds like you or if you know someone who fits the criteria, we want to hear from you.

How to Apply

Applying is easy Click Here to share your story. Tell us why you should be part of this life-changing journey. Applications are open until 11 January 2025, so don’t wait—this is your time.

Why This Matters

KwaZulu-Natal is a province rich in culture, community, and potential. But we also face challenges. Unemployment, lack of skills, and social issues like crime and substance abuse have left many of our youth feeling stuck.

The Integrated Youth Development Program is more than just an initiative—it’s a commitment to our youth. It’s a collaboration between government and private sector, proving that together, we can create real, lasting change.

Join Us on 11 December

We’re officially launching this program on 11 December at 07:20 on East Coast Breakfast. Tune in to hear from the MEC, who will share the vision behind this initiative, and a former participant whose life has already been transformed.

This is your moment, KZN. Whether you’re seeking a fresh start, new skills, or just a chance to be seen and heard, the Integrated Youth Development Program is here for you.

Because if it matters to KZN, it matters to us.