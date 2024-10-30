 Big Favour: Mr Gounden shows generosity after Tongaat storm
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Big Favour: Mr Gounden shows generosity after Tongaat tornado

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Life-changing money and experiences after a horrible tragedy.

MR Gouden and Breakfast team
Supplied

After the devastating tornado that flattened homes and took lives in Tongaat, East Coast Radio met a strong father of one, Mr Gounden.

Mr Gounden tragically lost his wife in the severe weather conditions and has been a single dad since. Today, 30 October 2024, would have marked his 13th wedding anniversary with his late wife.

ALSO READ: Big Favour: East Coast Radio steps in to assist Tongaat weather crisis

Mr Gounden was invited to East Coast Radio today. When asked by Darren Maule what he would do if given R30,000, Mr Gounden spoke about Shan Ramluckan. 

Shan is Mr Gounden’s neighbour who faced tragedy after tragedy during the same weather crisis. She lost her husband - the father of her child and their sole provider. Mr Gounden called Shan to donate this life-changing amount kindly donated by PT Alarms.

East Coast Radio could not believe the generosity shown by Mr Gounden, who has faced such hardships this year. As part of The Big Favour campaign, East Coast Radio will be sending Mr Gounden, his son, and his mother-in-law on an all-expenses-paid trip to Cape Town.

This includes flights, transportation courtesy of Woodford Group, accommodation, activities, food, and R6,000 to spend in Cape Town.

BIG FAVOUR: DONATE

We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to PT Alarms and Woodford Group.  

Make sure to catch the Big Favour every Wednesday just after 7 am. Caring for those who are in need.

East Coast Breakfast has a new web banner now.
Supplied

Follow us on social media:

Image courtesy of ECR

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Tongaat Big Favour Tornado

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.