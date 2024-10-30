Big Favour: Mr Gounden shows generosity after Tongaat storm

Mr Gounden tragically lost his wife in the severe weather conditions and has been a single dad since. Today, 30 October 2024, would have marked his 13th wedding anniversary with his late wife.

After the devastating tornado that flattened homes and took lives in Tongaat, East Coast Radio met a strong father of one, Mr Gounden.

Mr Gounden was invited to East Coast Radio today. When asked by Darren Maule what he would do if given R30,000, Mr Gounden spoke about Shan Ramluckan.

Shan is Mr Gounden’s neighbour who faced tragedy after tragedy during the same weather crisis. She lost her husband - the father of her child and their sole provider. Mr Gounden called Shan to donate this life-changing amount kindly donated by PT Alarms.

East Coast Radio could not believe the generosity shown by Mr Gounden, who has faced such hardships this year. As part of The Big Favour campaign, East Coast Radio will be sending Mr Gounden, his son, and his mother-in-law on an all-expenses-paid trip to Cape Town.

This includes flights, transportation courtesy of Woodford Group, accommodation, activities, food, and R6,000 to spend in Cape Town.