Big Favour: The Gounden family’s Cape Town adventure

East Coast Radio’s Big Favour in collaboration with a group of generous sponsors, sent the Gounden family on an all-expenses-paid trip to Cape Town. Here’s a look at their incredible itinerary.

A Warm Welcome at Garden Court Victoria Junction Once in Cape Town, the family was welcomed by the team at Garden Court Victoria Junction, who arranged two comfortable single rooms with daily breakfast and dinner, including non-alcoholic drinks. Organised by Samantha Croft, Director of Operations - Southern Sun KZN, Ronelle Pillay, KZN Regional Revenue and Sales Manager at the Southern Sun Durban office and coordinated with GM Nabila Cassim, the family’s stay was valued at R18,100.00. The Vic Junction team made sure that every detail was perfect, even including a full-day Peninsula Tour valued at R4,500.



Southern Sun sponsored the accommodation, meals and a full-day tour, all valued at an amazing R22,600.

External Picture of Vic Junction / Supplied

Image of a delicious meal at Vic Junction / Supplied

Flights paid for in full The adventure began with flights to Cape Town, paid for in full at R11,415.66. Knowing their journey was taken care of from the moment they set foot on the plane set the tone for a stress-free and thrilling family trip.

The Gounden family aboard a plane / Supplies

Transported in Style with Woodford Group Travelling around Cape Town’s beautiful sites was seamless thanks to a chauffeur service generously provided by the Woodford Group. A longtime trusted partner of East Coast Radio, the Woodford Group’s transportation support allowed the family to fully focus on their adventures without worrying about how they would get to their next destination.

Woodford Group / Supplied

A Taste of Luxury at The Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa The Gounden's journey would not have been complete without indulging in Cape Town’s culinary and scenic delights. They enjoyed a complimentary lunch at The Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa.

Gounden family pose outside Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa / Supplied

Visiting Robben Island, Two Oceans Aquarium, and Table Mountain The Gounden family also explored Robben Island, valued at R1,000. In addition, they had the opportunity to visit either the Two Oceans Aquarium or take a cable car up Table Mountain, where they enjoyed lunch amidst the beauty of Cape Town’s renowned sites, with the experience valued at R1,500. To relieve them of any other expenses they may have incurred, the family also received R6,000 in spending money, which allowed them to pick up souvenirs, enjoy treats, and have a stress-free trip.

Gounden family on their Cape Town trip / Supplied

Gounden family enjoying their time on their Cape Town trip / Supplied

Gounden family during their Cape Town trip / Supplied

BIG FAVOUR: DONATE A special thank you goes to Samantha Croft, Director of Operations - Southern Sun KZN, Ronelle Pillay, KZN Regional Revenue and Sales Manager at the Southern Sun Durban office and GM Nabila Cassim at Garden Court Victoria Junction for the comfortable accommodations and Peninsula Tour; to the Woodford Group for the reliable chauffeur service; and to The Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa for a beautiful lunch with breathtaking views. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to every sponsor who played a part in this Cape Town adventure, your generosity made it truly unforgettable for the Gounden family.

Make sure to catch the Big Favour every Wednesday just after 7 am. Caring for those who are in need.

Supplied

Image courtesy of ECR