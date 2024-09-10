KZN Future 50: Wedgewood Nougat

Wedgewood Nougat

Wedgewood Nougat: From a Family Kitchen to Global Success

Wedgewood Nougat, a cherished family-run business in KwaZulu-Natal, began its journey in 1999, born from a mother’s love for culinary innovation and her determination to support her family. When Gilly Walters, a natural culinary pioneer, set out to recreate the famous Montélimar nougat she had encountered in France, she couldn’t have foreseen the international brand that would follow. What began as a labour of love in the Walters’ family kitchen has flourished into a global confectionery business, built on the principles of quality, sustainability, and innovation.

Gilly’s nougat-making journey wasn’t without its trials. Her first batch was far from perfect—runny and best served frozen. Yet, Gilly was never one to give up. For five months, she tirelessly refined her recipe, creating the nougat that Wedgewood still produces today. During this time, the whole family played a vital role. As her honey-rich nougat and her world-first nougat biscuits grew in popularity, Gilly’s three sons stepped in to stir pots, pack orders, and help keep up with the increasing demand.

What started as a small kitchen project, selling at the Pietermaritzburg Farmers’ Market, quickly captured the hearts of the community. With the support of her family, Gilly expanded the operation from their home kitchen to a dedicated production facility, with her husband transforming his workshop into a makeshift kitchen.

Today, Wedgewood is led by Gilly’s son, Paul, who continues the family legacy with the same passion and commitment that has always defined the business. Under his leadership, Wedgewood now employs over 170 people and produces a wide range of handcrafted confectionery, including nougat, nougat biscuits, and nougat ice cream. Available in more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company remains true to its roots, using only the finest sustainably sourced ingredients and upholding the meticulous standards Gilly established all those years ago.

A Family and Community-Centred Approach

At its core, Wedgewood Nougat remains a family business. Gilly’s relentless creativity and dedication continue to inspire the entire Wedgewood team. Though the business has grown, the Walters family views their employees and customers as part of the extended Wedgewood family, united by a shared passion for quality and innovation.

Wedgewood’s commitment to sustainability and community empowerment is evident in every facet of their business. They proudly source ingredients like honey from local farmers who practise environmentally friendly methods. Additionally, the company works closely with disabled artisans in Howick, employing them to create handmade packaging for their products. This initiative not only adds a unique, personal touch to Wedgewood’s offerings but also fosters job creation and uplifts local communities.

A Vision for the Future

Celebrating 25 years in business, Wedgewood continues to look ahead. The company has ambitious plans to expand both locally and internationally, with new stores on the horizon and innovative products in development. The launch of several “Wedgewood Gifting and Hamper Emporiums” is a key part of this growth strategy, providing customers with a welcoming, personal shopping experience. Each emporium, built by local artisans, reflects the brand’s commitment to community and craftsmanship. Visitors are greeted with smiles, complimentary samples, and the chance to engage with the Wedgewood story.

In keeping with their mission to give back, Wedgewood has pledged to donate 1% of all online and emporium sales to environmental causes, furthering their commitment to making a positive impact on the planet.