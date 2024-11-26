KZN Future 50: Skipper Tent Trailer

Skipper Tent Trailers13

Website: https://skippertenttrailers.co.za/

Skipper Tent Trailers: A Legacy of Craftsmanship and Innovation

Skipper Tent Trailers, based in Park Rynie, KwaZulu-Natal, has become a trusted name in the world of caravanning and camping. The business, which blends a rich family heritage with modern design, traces its roots to the Kerkhof family’s passion for the outdoors and travel.

The journey began over six decades ago with Robbie Kerkhof, a key figure in the caravan manufacturing industry. Robbie’s innovation began with the creation of the original Skipper camper trailer, which travelled extensively across Southern Africa, capturing the imagination of adventurers. He later introduced the Kerkhof Gazelle caravan, known for its durability and innovative design. Even after taking an early retirement in Pennington, Robbie’s love for camping led him back to the workshop, where he began reworking his classic trailer to meet the needs of a new generation.

Today, Robbie’s son, Reinhart Kerkhof, leads the company, continuing the family tradition of craftsmanship. Reinhart, who brings 30 years of expertise, has modernised the Skipper Tent Trailer while maintaining the core values of quality and reliability that have defined the business for over 60 years. The redesigned trailer combines the durability of a caravan with the flexibility of a tent, making it a practical and affordable choice for today’s outdoor enthusiasts.

The Skipper Tent Trailer is designed with both functionality and ease of use in mind. It’s lightweight, weighing under 750 GVM, which means it can be easily towed by smaller vehicles. The trailer features a strong aluminium frame and white fibreglass panels, both of which are resistant to rust and stone damage. The tent sections are made from weather-resistant 100% cotton, and the fabric’s fibres swell in wet conditions to provide added waterproofing. Setting up the trailer is simple, with pre-attached poles that make the process quick and stress-free. Its hot-dipped galvanised steel chassis and durable suspension ensure that the trailer is ready for a variety of terrains, from smooth roads to off-road adventures.