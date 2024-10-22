KZN Future 50: Saikav Foods

Saikav Foods

Website: www.saikavfoods.co.za

Saikav Foods: Bringing Traditional Indian Flavours to Modern Homes

Saikav Foods, a KwaZulu-Natal-based company, began its journey in 2010 with a singular focus: to provide convenient, high-quality Indian cuisine for busy individuals and families. Founded by Pregasen Francis, Saikav was inspired by a longing for the comfort food of his childhood—dhal, a traditional dish that often requires hours of preparation. Recognising the needs of modern consumers, Francis introduced Split Pea Dhall in a Can, a product designed to simplify meal preparation while maintaining authentic flavours.

Over the years, Saikav Foods has expanded its offerings to include five additional products: Gram Dhall, Chick Peas, Moong Dhall, Lentils, and Sugar Beans. Each product is pre-boiled, drastically reducing the time and effort required for meal preparation. While primarily aimed at the Indian market, the convenience and simplicity of Saikav's products have resonated with a diverse range of consumers across South Africa.

Quality is fundamental to Saikav Foods’ mission. The company is committed to delivering products that are not only affordable but also uphold traditional standards of taste and authenticity. This dedication has allowed Saikav Foods to thrive in a competitive landscape, garnering recognition for its superior quality and unique offerings.