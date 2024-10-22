KZN Future 50: Saikav Foods

Saikav Foods| KZN Future 50
Updated | By KZN Future 50
Find out more about Saikav Foods, this week's KZN Future 50 featured business...
Number of Employees: 10
Website: www.saikavfoods.co.za
Saikav Foods: Bringing Traditional Indian Flavours to Modern Homes
Saikav Foods, a KwaZulu-Natal-based company, began its journey in 2010 with a singular focus: to provide convenient, high-quality Indian cuisine for busy individuals and families. Founded by Pregasen Francis, Saikav was inspired by a longing for the comfort food of his childhood—dhal, a traditional dish that often requires hours of preparation. Recognising the needs of modern consumers, Francis introduced Split Pea Dhall in a Can, a product designed to simplify meal preparation while maintaining authentic flavours.
Over the years, Saikav Foods has expanded its offerings to include five additional products: Gram Dhall, Chick Peas, Moong Dhall, Lentils, and Sugar Beans. Each product is pre-boiled, drastically reducing the time and effort required for meal preparation. While primarily aimed at the Indian market, the convenience and simplicity of Saikav's products have resonated with a diverse range of consumers across South Africa.
Quality is fundamental to Saikav Foods’ mission. The company is committed to delivering products that are not only affordable but also uphold traditional standards of taste and authenticity. This dedication has allowed Saikav Foods to thrive in a competitive landscape, garnering recognition for its superior quality and unique offerings.
A Commitment to Community
Saikav Foods has established itself as a trusted brand within the South African food industry, supplying major retailers such as Pick n Pay, Checkers, and Spar, as well as numerous independent outlets. The team of dedicated employees focuses on maintaining the quality and integrity of each product, ensuring that every can reflects the company’s commitment to excellence.
In 2022, Saikav Foods was honoured with the Shoprite Checkers KZN SMME Supplier of the Year Award, a testament to its impact on the local market and its role in providing convenient food solutions that cater to contemporary lifestyles.
Looking Forward
As Saikav Foods looks to the future, it has ambitious plans for expansion beyond South Africa in the next few years. The company aims to explore cross-border trade and export opportunities, which will not only enhance brand visibility but also contribute to job creation in KwaZulu-Natal and surrounding areas.
By choosing Saikav Foods, consumers are not just opting for convenience; they are supporting a local business dedicated to quality, authenticity, and the rich flavours of Indian cuisine. As the company continues to innovate and grow, it invites everyone to experience its range of products available in stores nationwide.
